Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Jeremy Waiho’ikāhea Joslin's avatar
Jeremy Waiho’ikāhea Joslin
15h

At least these data centers will be easy for our military to blow up when we finally have the great awakening.

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WritingWithWater's avatar
WritingWithWater
15h

Thank you

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