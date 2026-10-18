Why I’m Sending You This Follow-Up Today

Earlier today, we published The Rent IS the War—our deep-dive survival playbook answering the 44% of you who voted for Option 2 in last week’s community poll: “What am I supposed to do about systemic problems when I just need to focus on my survival?”

In the medical debt section of that piece (The Gas Station Appendix Code), I included a bullet point noting that while Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion exclude unpaid medical bills under $500, paid bills, and bills less than 365 days old nationwide, 16 states plus D.C. (including CA, CO, CT, DE, IL, ME, MD, MN, NJ, NY, OR, RI, VT, VA, and WA) had enacted laws banning medical debt from credit reports altogether.

At 5:00 AM this morning, I was reading back through that line and stopped cold—because the federal government and the credit bureau cartel just moved to blow those 16 state bans out of the water.

What just happened behind closed doors at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and in the federal courts is too important to bury in a quiet edit. If you or anyone in your family has an unpaid hospital bill over $500—especially if you live in one of the 16 states that promised you that medical debt could never touch your credit report again—you need to read this two-minute update.

The Three-Stage Ambush: How They Gutted the Medical Debt Bans

For the last three years, state governors and federal regulators have been taking victory laps on television, telling working families that medical debt was finally being scrubbed from the American credit system.

Then, once the cameras turned off, the credit bureau lobby (CDIA—the Consumer Data Industry Association, representing Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion) and the debt-collection lobby (ACA International) executed a three-stage legal ambush to tear those protections down:

Stage 1 — Killing the Nationwide Federal Ban ( Cornerstone Credit Union League & CDIA v. CFPB ): In January 2025, the CFPB finalized a sweeping federal rule under Regulation V that would have banned all medical debt from credit reports nationwide by law. The credit bureau lobby immediately sued in the Eastern District of Texas. Instead of defending the rule after the change in administration, the reconfigured CFPB joined the credit lobby in asking the judge to kill its own rule. On July 11, 2025 , the federal court officially vacated and struck down the nationwide medical debt ban , ruling that the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) explicitly gives credit bureaus the statutory right to report coded medical debt.

Stage 2 — The CFPB Flips Sides to Override the 16 States (90 FR 48710): Why had 16 states passed their own medical debt bans in the first place? Because back in July 2022, the CFPB had issued an official interpretive rule telling states that federal law had a “narrow” scope and that states had the green light to ban medical debt from credit reports on their own. Then the trap snapped shut. Reversing its 2022 policy, the CFPB published a brand-new Interpretive Rule in the Federal Register (90 FR 48710) declaring the exact opposite: that the federal Fair Credit Reporting Act ( 15 U.S.C. § 1681t(b)(1)(E) ) broadly preempts and overrides state laws that attempt to ban categories of debt like medical bills from credit reports. Read that again: The federal consumer watchdog literally stepped in to side with Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion against the states —arguing that Congress mandated a single national credit reporting standard and that state-level medical debt bans are an illegal “patchwork quilt.”

Stage 3 — Federal Courts Begin Striking Down State Laws (CDIA v. Paxton & ACA International v. Fulford): Armed with the CFPB’s new federal preemption rule, the credit bureau and debt-collection lobbies immediately went on the offensive in federal court to dismantle state protections one by one—suing to block Colorado’s medical debt ban (ACA International v. Fulford) and winning summary judgment in CDIA v. Paxton, where a federal judge declared state-level medical debt reporting restrictions expressly preempted by the FCRA and unenforceable, permanently blocking the state Attorney General from enforcing the law.

What Is Still True vs. What Changed for Your Wallet

Here is the real-world status of your credit report right now:

Bills Under $500, Paid Bills, and the First 365 Days (STILL EXCLUDED—FOR NOW): Equifax, Experian, and TransUnion are still honoring their voluntary corporate policy from 2022–2023. Unpaid medical collections under $500, paid medical collection debts, and unpaid medical bills less than 365 days past due are still excluded from credit reports nationwide today. Just understand the catch: because the federal court killed the CFPB rule, that $500 floor is no longer backed by federal law—it is purely a voluntary policy by the Big Three credit bureaus. Unpaid Bills Over $500 in the “16 Ban States” (THE SHIELD IS CRACKING): If you live in California, Colorado, New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Maine, Virginia, Washington, Connecticut, Delaware, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, or D.C., do not assume your state’s medical debt ban will protect you on bills over $500 anymore. With the CFPB formally declaring those state bans federally preempted under 15 U.S.C. § 1681t(b)(1)(E) and federal judges striking state restrictions down, credit bureaus and collection agencies now have federal cover to challenge and bypass state-level bans.

Why This Proves the Core Law of The Rent IS the War

Think about the choreography of what just happened.

State politicians got to go on the evening news, sign bills, and campaign on “banning medical debt from credit reports”—knowing full well that a captured federal regulator and a federal judge could quietly wipe those laws off the board under Federal Preemption the moment the headlines faded.

It is the exact same lesson we uncovered when we audited the $130 million billionaire “grassroots” medical debt charities:

No politician, no federal agency, and no billionaire foundation is coming to save you.

When the regulator flips sides and the courts strip away state protections on bills over $500, the only armor left standing is the $0 working-class survival code we laid out in The Rent IS the War—the exact statutory levers you control at your own kitchen table without asking a politician for permission:

Use the 365-Day Window & Never Pay the “$5 Good-Faith” Trap: Even under the bureaus’ voluntary rules, a hospital bill cannot touch your credit report for the first 365 days . And if a collector calls you on an old bill, never fall for their plea to make a tiny “$5 or $10 good-faith payment.” Paying $5 flags you as a live payer on the secondary market and resets the 3-to-6-year Statute of Limitations clock back to zero , reviving their right to sue you.

Fire the 15 U.S.C. § 1692c(c) Two-Sentence Kill-Switch: The moment a third-party debt collector contacts you, send a standalone written notice by certified mail:

“Pursuant to 15 U.S.C. § 1692c(c), I notify you that I refuse to pay this alleged debt and demand that you cease all further communication with me.”

(Remember the August 2025 8th Circuit warning in Denmon v. Kansas Counselors: do NOT include “I dispute this debt” in your cease-contact letter, because an FCRA dispute gives them legal permission to mail back a verification response. Keep it strictly to your refusal to pay and demand to cease communication). Once delivered, federal law bars them from ever calling or writing you again—and under Lupia v. Medicredit, even a single follow-up letter or phone call entitles you to $1,000 in statutory damages plus mandatory attorney’s fees under 15 U.S.C. § 1692k .

Force Chain-of-Title Collapse If They Sue: Debt buyers purchase bundled medical accounts for 0.42 cents on the dollar via generic one-page Bills of Sale backed by unauthenticated Excel spreadsheets. They rely on 90%+ default judgments because exhausted workers don’t answer a summons. Filing a simple Answer denying ownership and demanding Chain of Title and original hospital custodian authentication collapses their case under the hearsay rule—because paying a trial attorney costs more than your bill.

They can preempt a state legislature. They cannot preempt a household that knows the statutory kill-switches inside their own legal code.

I’ve updated the live text of The Rent IS the War to reflect the preemption ruling so the permanent archive stays bulletproof. Pass this update to anyone you know who is sitting on a hospital bill in one of those 16 states.

Survive with teeth.

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