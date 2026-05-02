Vertical War Podcast

We are all "The Gears" ⚙️👷‍♀️🧑‍🔧—the productive force that makes the world run 🌎. It's time to build a new machine 🛠️🔥 and grind "The Rust" 🦠💰 into dust. 💥

We are all "The Gears" ⚙️👷‍♀️🧑‍🔧—the productive force that makes the world run 🌎. It's time to build a new machine 🛠️🔥 and grind "The Rust" 🦠💰 into dust. 💥