Stream Guide

This is The Rebel’s Contract.

Your subscription isn’t a donation or a tip jar; it’s a direct investment in my liberation from wage slavery. Every dollar buys back my hours from the clock so I can spend them hunting down the truth and forging more tools for our shared arsenal.

Fund the fight, and I’ll build the tools to win it.

[Subscribe to Common Sense Rebel] | [Join the Live Research Table at VerticalWar.com/workbench] | Buy Me A Coffee (One-time support)

Want to build an AI bridge that actually fits how your brain works—without getting scammed by overpriced software kits? I just overhauled verticalwar.com/pantheon in plain human English.

Whether you want a simple $100 1-on-1 beginner consultation to set up an external working-memory and research bridge around your own wiring, a custom multi-agent Second Brain build ($495), or a deep-dive primary-source research report, you can reach my desk directly right there.

(P.S. For our annual subscribers: if your yearly renewal bumped into an automated bank fraud filter over the last couple of weeks because our payment processor still had my legal LLC name—“Sovereign Systems LLC”—on the receipt header instead of Common Sense Rebel, I just fixed the billing descriptor so it properly reads Common Sense Rebel!)

Thank you Jill B., Bob, the Free Radical, Phar Percheron, Adriana Hernandez, Karin Chrostowski, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.