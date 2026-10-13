Talked for 20 minutes to a muted mic before I caught it, so you’re getting the 6-minute high-voltage cut. Zero fluff.

Here is the board for the week:

🏆 LAST WEEK’S POLL WINNER (44%):

“What am I supposed to do about systemic problems when I just need to focus on my survival?”

That piece is in the Forge right now and drops this FRIDAY.

⚡ THE NEW WEEKLY RHYTHM (8:00 – 10:00 PM EST):

• MONDAY — THE SCRATCH:

Reveal the winner, set the board, launch the new poll.

• WEDNESDAY — REVERB:

Midweek resonance & live working check-in.

• FRIDAY — THE DROP:

The community-voted article hits the feed.

• SATURDAY — THE DRIVE:

Full presentation of everything forged during the week.

🗳️ THIS WEEK’S POLL IS LIVE

(Vote in the poll / subscriber chat):

What exact words do I use to wake up friends and family who are still trapped in Left vs. Right talking points? How do I break AI out of its corporate HR cage and actually train it to be my own loyal thinking partner? Why does the internet feel completely fake, and why do apps keep changing how I use them?

Drop your own questions in the comments below—that’s where next week’s poll options get pulled from. See you tomorrow night at 8 PM EST for REVERB.

This is The Rebel’s Contract.

Your subscription isn’t a donation; it’s a direct investment in my liberation from wage slavery. Every dollar frees up my time to forge more weapons for our shared arsenal.

Fund the fight, and I’ll build the tools to win it.

If you are a Founder or Operator who needs the unredacted AI architecture I use to hunt the Rust, step into the center of gravity and enter [🔗 The Pantheon].

Thank you Sumana, MOHAMED COM, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.