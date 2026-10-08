We just wrapped the first official community broadcast. The tech tried to fight me a few times, but we handed you the steering wheel anyway, and it was exactly the kind of unscripted mess I wanted.

If you missed the live stream, you can watch the VOD below. We went deep into the structural architecture of the “Cognitive Cage” and mapped out exactly how the Intelligence Cartel had to preemptively assassinate Classical Media Literacy to pave the psychological road for the Generative AI rollout.

As I said on stream, I am done just throwing research into the void. This isn’t just a passive audience; we are actively building the architecture together. I am surrendering a piece of the agency to you. You pick the targets, and I will point the rifle.

I need you to lock in two things for me right now:

1. THE SCHEDULE: When do we open the Forge?

I am committing to streaming from 8 PM - 10 PM EST. I already dropped the poll on the timeline. If you haven’t voted yet, go tell me which days you are actually going to show up and hold the line: (Note: If 8-10 PM EST completely locks you out, tell me in the comments so we can figure out a secondary block).

2. THE TARGET: What am I publishing next?

I have a massive backlog of structural forensics in the queue. You pick the exact symptom you want me to diagnose and dismantle this week.

Poll Options:

Option 1: Why does the internet feel completely fake, and why do apps keep changing how I use them?

Option 2: What am I supposed to do about systemic problems when I just need to focus on my survival?

Option 3: Why does my neighbor vote for the guy I hate?

Drop your votes. Let’s see what we’re building. (If you have a symptom that isn’t on this list, drop it in the comments and it will become next week’s poll).

Thank you to everyone who showed up tonight.

This is The Rebel’s Contract. Your subscription isn’t a donation; it’s a direct investment in my liberation from wage slavery. We are building lantern-skiffs to navigate the cognitive cage and bypass the algorithmic enclosure. Every dollar frees up my time to forge more weapons for our shared arsenal.

Fund the fight, and I’ll build the tools to win it.

As promised on the broadcast, tomorrow night (Thursday) at 8:00 PM EST, we are opening the private Forge. I am doing a closed-door, Paid-Subscriber-Only stream. We are going to test the waters, dig into the raw notes, and map the architecture without the noise of the public timeline.

If you are a Founder, keep an eye on your Substack app tomorrow at 8:00 PM EST. You’ll get the notification as soon as I open the room.

If you aren’t upgraded yet, you have until tomorrow night to lock in. See you in the Forge.

If you are a Founder or Operator who needs the unredacted AI architecture I use to hunt the Rust, step into the center of gravity and enter [🔗 The Pantheon].