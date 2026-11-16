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Xz1's avatar
Xz1
5h

Double plus good

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Ark's avatar
Ark
4h

lol@lol bro, hop on and we will take you to paradise, baaah baaah o.k

Got a laugh, thanks bro, please excuse me for conveying my fucked up humour

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