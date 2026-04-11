Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Ontario Autopsy + 1933 article preview + ?

A recording from Explorer's live video
Explorer's avatar
Explorer
Apr 11, 2026

The mainstream media wants you to believe the Ontario, California warehouse fire was just a random act of violence by a deranged employee. It wasn’t. It was a predictable thermodynamic response to a mathematically impossible $796 monthly survival deficit.

In this livestream VOD, we decode the “Immortal Machine” and open the classified telemetry on how the monopoly algorithm extracts your labor. We cover the receipts:

  • The Subcontractor Shield: How mega-corporations like Kimberly Clark outsource poverty and liability to third-party proxies.

  • The Velocity Hostage: Why destroying inventory just hands the elite an insurance bailout , and how the 1937 General Motors sit-down strikes provide the true blueprint to halt a trillion-dollar supply chain by paralyzing its speed.

  • The 1933 Autopsy: A preview of the historical Business Plot, where Wall Street syndicates tried to stage a military coup after extracting massive margins from World War I.

Stop fighting the horizontal puppet, and start cutting the vertical strings.

Read the full receipts and pre-order the upcoming book at verticalwar.com.

(And yes, Mimsy the 20-year-old cat makes a mandatory appearance ).

Thank you Pat Cusack, M Hope, Jennivieve, Lisa 🌸🌞☮️, Teddi Cruise, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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