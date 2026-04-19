By Ethan | Sovereign Systems

There is a specific smell to the First Prison. It’s a thick, suffocating mixture of raw yeast, industrial grease, and minimum wage.

In the video above, I boot up a digital mirror—an AI notebook—and feed it the raw chapter notes from my upcoming book, The Vertical War: Manual for the Resistance. We are looking at a forensic breakdown of a fluorescent-lit pizza kitchen in the dead of winter in 2020.

This isn’t a theoretical dystopia. This is an autopsy of the cage I lived in for a decade. The people inside it aren’t hypothetical case studies; they are ghosts I used to bleed next to.

If we want to understand how the extractive elite (The Rust) maintain the Three-Layered Prison without ever having to post physical guards at the door, we have to look at the geometry of this kitchen. We have to look at Eric and Shane.

The Geometry of Learned Helplessness

The ghost conducting the autopsy—the version of me trapped in that kitchen—is 26 years old. But the men bleeding next to him are on entirely different timelines, trapped by the exact same machinery.

Eric is 19. He leans against a walk-in freezer, his hands locked onto a smartphone. The blue light is his only sun. He makes minimum wage—around $15 an hour in Massachusetts—but the raw number doesn’t matter when the architecture is designed to keep you at the bottom. Because of unpaid “poor taxes” and the cost of survival, his world has shrunk to a walking radius around this pizza shop.

He is trapped in Layer 1: Economic Terror. When a system strips your physical mobility, the cage becomes absolute.

But Eric doesn’t riot. Instead, he trades his survival coupons—his meager hourly wage—for digital dopamine. He plays gacha games. He buys digital characters because a virtual win-condition is the only win-condition he is statistically allowed to reach. The system doesn’t need to put him in handcuffs; it just needs to shrink his imagination until the ceiling of the pizza shop becomes the sky.

Then there is Shane. He is in his 40s. Older. Louder. Shane slices pepperoni with a knife and performs a chaotic, hyper-aggressive routine of loud jokes and stories. He performs chaos to mask the fact that he is drowning. His psychological armor is thick, but it’s brittle.

They are both victims of Layer 3: Schema Collapse. They have internalized the prison. They don’t fight the walls; they just defend the smallness of their world because acknowledging anything larger is too painful. So it goes.

The Great Distraction (The Horizontal War)

While the ceiling crushes them, what is playing on the screens in their pockets?

The Capitol. The election. The screaming, frantic blur of political outrage.

This is the Horizontal War (Layer 2). It is a carefully curated, algorithmic Siren song designed to consume whatever mental bandwidth Eric and Shane have left. The system demands that they direct all their remaining energy sideways—hating the other side, hating their neighbors, fighting over the scraps of a manufactured culture war.

As long as the workforce directs its energy horizontally, the executives and policymakers above them remain completely invisible and unchallenged. Borders and political parties are just crayon marks on a rock. The real war is, and always has been, Vertical. Bottom vs. Top. Gears vs. Rust.

The Kinetic Act of the Shooting Star

In the chapter, I introduce a glitch into the system. A question asked to a room that has agreed to never look up:

“Have you ever seen a shooting star?”

In a room engineered for total fluorescent predictability, this question is a blunt-force weapon. It is an act of Serious Play. To acknowledge a shooting star is to break the “pluralistic ignorance” of the cage. It requires tilting your head back, looking past the drop-ceiling, and admitting that the world is infinitely larger than the parameters the system has assigned you.

When you do that, the illusion shatters. The cage doesn’t disappear, but you suddenly remember it is a cage. And once you remember that, you can start looking for the key.

I didn’t write The Vertical War to philosophize about politics. I wrote it to forge lanterns out of the scrap metal of the First Prison.

Watch the breakdown. Find the Receipt. Look up.

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