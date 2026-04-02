Let me know if you guys like the vertical video setup, or if you prefer the horizontal stack.

Cheers.

-Ethan

Yo. So during today’s stream, we finally sat down and dug into all those screenshots and theories you guys have been dropping in the Substack chat.

I’m usually pretty checked out when it comes to the standard Layer 2 political theater, but when we actually looked at the structural math behind CBDCs and this sudden global panic over NATO... my brain kind of stalled out. We aren’t watching random political chaos. We’re watching the devs quietly update the server rules in real-time.

Here are the Truth Bullets we unpacked during the live broadcast:

1. The CBDC Isn’t a Buff, It’s a Geofence

Half the timeline is smoking hopium thinking this new digital currency is a secret jubilee. The reality? It’s the 19th-century coal miner’s “Company Token,” just updated for the 21st century. They don’t need armed guards to keep you in the company town anymore; they just algorithmically geofence your wallet to a 5-mile radius and program expiration dates on your savings so you can never level up.

2. The NATO Panic is a Billion-Dollar Sales Pitch

The US threatening to abandon Europe isn’t some deep philosophical retreat from globalism. It’s a high-pressure mob shakedown. We terrify Europe into realizing they don’t have the crafting capacity to build their own missile networks overnight, forcing them to suddenly spend 5% of their GDP buying tech directly from our military-industrial monopoly (Lockheed, Boeing, Raytheon).

3. The 1933 Speedrun

If you think the elites wouldn’t explicitly coordinate something like this in broad daylight, look up the 1933 Business Plot. Wall Street billionaires literally tried to buy a private army of half a million veterans to march on Washington because they were mad at FDR’s regulations. Today, asset managers like BlackRock don’t need a literal proxy army—they just use an algorithmic proxy army of S&P 500 voting shares to force compliance. The skins changed, but the server end-game is identical.

“Once you see how the devs coded this company town, you can’t unsee it. And once you catch the pattern... you can break the code.”

Thank you Betsy, Heather, Mr. A Power, Hippie Dippie Shellie!, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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