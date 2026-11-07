Common Sense Rebel

Common Sense Rebel

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Kevin Salveson's avatar
Kevin Salveson
3h

I wonder how you have the time to write so much!? Did you have a lot of this pre-written and you’re able to unspool it post by post? Or do you really sit at a desk and write ten hours a day nonstop? Just curious. Keep up the good work. (Meanwhile, I literally offered CASH to readers to respond to my posts and notes, and I didn’t get a single reply regardless. It’s a sign that this site has basically shadowbanned me, I think. Who passes up free cash?)

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Lori LeClaire's avatar
Lori LeClaire
44m

I feel this deeply. TY.

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