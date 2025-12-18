They told us to pick a team.

I told them I’m on the side of the people who build the world.

Great conversation with Nick Paro tonight. We stripped away the partisan noise and talked about the Common-Wealth of Producers—the Gears who keep this country running while the Rust eats it alive.

If you’re tired of being told to hate your neighbor while your grocery bill doubles... this conversation is for you.

We breached the signal tower. Now we build the army. Subscribe here to join the Phalanx. Upgrade to Paid to fund the forge—every dollar buys me another hour to map the prison. And go sub to Nick Paro. He handed us the mic; now we have his back.

The deal is simple: You fund the liberation. I build the exit. We don’t look Left or Right. We look Up.

